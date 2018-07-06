Wine snobs

It’s well known that many people equate price with quality: the expensive wines have to be good and the inexpensive ones are definitely not. But if one was to put a “not good” wine into a fancy bottle, most of the very same people would extol the wine’s virtues and quaff it happily.

That’s what a wine snob is: a pretentious wine drinker with little knowledge or understanding of wine, and who uses wine as a tool for social advancement rather than enjoy wine for its own sake. This tendency repeatedly comes up when comparing Indian to imported wines. ...