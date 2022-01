100X.VC plans to invest in 100 early-stage start-ups this year

Start-up accelerator 100X. VC aims to invest in 100 start-ups in 2022 — more than double of the 41 it funded last year. The venture capital (VC) firm came out with its sixth cohort of 10 early-stage start-up investments in December.

It estimated that in December 2021, the combined valuation of all its 60 portfolio companies from the first five cohorts was $211 million (Rs 1,583 crore). The start-up incubator invested in two batches of 20 and nine young companies each in 2019 and 2020. But the speed of investments rose in 2021 when it invested in four batches even as ...