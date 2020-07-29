Business 24Seven: Store chain clocks 80% rise in business in pandemic

For most businesses, the pandemic has been a curse but for Delhi-based convenience store chain 24Seven, it has been a blessing, bestowing a staggering 80 per cent surge in business in the capital.

Since late March, the K K Modi Group venture has seen profits grow by double digits, fuelled by the fact that, with very few stores operational at the start of the lockdown, the dozens of 24Seven outlets proved a lifeline for consumers needing packaged food, hygiene and sanitary items, and cigarettes. Samir Modi, founder and managing director of the venture, is now hoping to register a ...