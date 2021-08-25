2am VC plans to invest $10 mn in over 50 Indian startups by 2022-end

-
US-based venture capital firm 2am VC on Wednesday announced plans to invest USD 10 million in more than 50 Indian startups by the end of next year.
2am VC has already made 10 investments in the first four months of this financial year. It has also made commitments to complete five more investments by the end of this quarter.
"Our family has been backing young Indian entrepreneurs for over 10 years, we are and always will be unreasonably long in India.
"We aspire to be our US VC investor base's boots on the ground and eyes and ears for decoding the Indian startup ecosystem. We aim to win, and win big with Indian entrepreneurs," 2am VC co-founder and partner Hershel Mehta said in a statement.
The VC's portfolio includes Bimaplan, Karbon Card and BurnCal. In addition, it has co-invested with Titan Capital, 3one4 Ventures, Inflexor VC, 100X.VC, LSIP, Y-Combinator, India Quotient, Orios Ventures and iSeed.
