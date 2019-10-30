3 Indian-origin CEOs among top 10 best-performing heads: Harvard biz review

JUST IN
Adobe's Shantanu Narayen, Mastercard’s Ajay Banga and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella are among the top 10 best-performing chief executives in the world, according to a Harvard Business Review (HBR) list. The list relies on objective performance measures over a chief executive’s entire tenure

Other Notables CEOs

  • 20th: Mark Parker, Nike CEO
  • 23rd: Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase chief
  • 37th: Marillyn Hewson, Marillyn Hewson CEO
  • 55th: Robert Iger, Disney CEO
  • 62nd: Tim Cook, Apple CEO
  • 89th: Piyush Gupta, DBS Bank CEO
  • 96th: Masayoshi Son, SoftBank head

First Published: Wed, October 30 2019. 00:38 IST

