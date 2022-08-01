JUST IN

3 years after first bailout, BSNL continues to bleed and lose market share
Google-backed Open plans to onboard 10 mn small businesses in three year
JSW Energy targets 10 GW capacity by FY25, acquisitions to fuel growth
Ujjivan to enter gold loan segment soon; to offer auto loans to customers
Consumer firms hint at a breather from price hikes as costs decline
IOC sold petrol at Rs 10 a litre loss, diesel at Rs 14 in Q1FY23: Report
We continue to increase our reach and access in India, say Sun Pharma execs
Adani raises $5.25 bn from global banks to fund acquisition of Ambuja, ACC
Concluding wage revision pact with coal workers highest priority: CIL chief
DLF cuts net debt by 16% sequentially to Rs 2,259 cr in Q1 on strong sales
You are here: Home » Companies » News

JSW Energy targets 10 GW capacity by FY25, acquisitions to fuel growth

Business Standard

3 years after first bailout, BSNL continues to bleed and lose market share

The company reported a net sale of Rs 16,809 crore in 2021-22 (FY22), down 3.7 per cent from Rs 17,452 crore a year ago and loss of Rs 6,982 crore - a marginal improvement from Rs 7,441 crore in 2020-

Topics
BSNL | Department of Telecommunications | telecom services

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 
BSNL
Private telecom operators continue to erode BSNL's wireless, broadband, and fixed-line business (File photo: Reuters)

Three years after its Rs 69,000-crore bailout package, government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) continues to bleed and lose market share in the telecommunication (telecom) market.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on BSNL

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 06:05 IST

`
.