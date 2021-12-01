57% Indians prefer using regional languages for job search: Apna.com study

-
ALSO READ
Jobs platform Apna raises $70 mn from Insight Partners, Tiger Global
Apna acquires unicorn status after $100 mn fundraise led by Tiger Global
Blue-collar jobs app Apna logs 12 mn job openings in festival season
Tiger Global-backed Apna to expand operations, double headcount by year end
Where to learn a foreign language for travel, career or cultural enrichment
-
Apna.co, India’s largest jobs and professional networking platform in India said that more than 57 per cent of its users prefer a vernacular language to search for opportunities and build their professional networks. Launched in 2019, Apna’s app is presently available in 10 languages apart from English, including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Tamil, and Telugu.
The vernacular language interface is driving higher engagement on the platform. The data collected over the last year also reveals that after English, Hindi is the most popular language followed by Kannada and Tamil.
According to Apna, users in Tier-II cities are more likely to choose a vernacular language to enable their job search and professional networking. Cities including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ahmedabad, Jabalpur, Bhilai have the highest percentage of regional language users on Apna. The platform’s data also highlights an increasing percentage of users from metros like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai being more comfortable in looking for a job in a language other than English.
“The comfort and familiarity of interacting in their first language builds confidence and enables our users to find hyperlocal opportunities with ease,” said Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, Apna.com. “We are certain that the trend of using vernacular languages will strengthen as we expand to more cities in India.”
During the past 12 months, Apna has enabled more than 72 million interviews and over 60 million professional conversations in a regional language. The vernacular language tech has been built in-house by Apna.
Proficiency in regional languages is also opening an array of job opportunities as internet companies offer their products to users in Bharat. Apna offers a variety of jobs that do not require English as their core competency. The hot job roles include Telecallers/BPO executives, delivery partners, sales, back office, computer/data entry operator, accounts, finance, driver, marketing, and retail.
Apna is expanding its presence to more cities, helping job seekers easy access to prospective roles, considering their respective skills, experience and other preferences. The Apna app comprises 70-plus communities for skilled professionals such as carpenters, painters, tele-callers, field sales agents, delivery personnel and others. Apna communities have enabled users to grow their professional networks, upskill through peer learning and discover gig opportunities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU