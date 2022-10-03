JUST IN
Business Standard

5G spread in India to be among fastest in the world: Ericsson's Mirtillo

Both Airtel and Jio have been testing O-RAN technology for 5G services

Topics
5G | 5G in India | Ericsson

Surajeet Das Gupta & Aneesh Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

Nunzio Mirtillo
Nunzio Mirtillo, senior vice-president and head of market area Southeast Asia, Oceania & India, Ericsson

Global telecom gearmaker Ericsson believes that India will see one of the fastest 5G adoptions in the world. It also allayed concern raised by telecom operators in the country about supply-chain constraints, especially due to the sudden closure of component factories in China, which can impact India’s aggressive plans for the 5G roll-out.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 22:47 IST

