63 Moons moves NCLT seeking to ensure recovery from DHFL benefit creditors

-
ALSO READ
DHFL's Wadhawan can't offer assets to banks for settlement: 63 Moons
DHFL resolution: Kapil Wadhawan writes to SEBI, RBI against 63 Moons
63 Moons Technologies to challenge Sebi order in STP services case
SAT issues notice to Sebi on appeal against order in STP matter: 63 Moons
Found nothing against Chidambaram, others in 63 Moons Tech's complaint: CBI
-
63 Moons Technologies, formerly Financial Technologies, on Thursday said it has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to ensure that recovery from DHFL benefit all creditors, including NCD-holders.
The company holds over Rs 200 crore of NCD (non-convertible debentures) of the crippled mortgage player.
"We have filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, seeking that the benefit of avoidance applications for around Rs 30,000 crore filed by the DHFL administrator under Section 66 of IBC come to the committee of creditors, including NCD holders, who are the actual sufferers of the default by the company," said 63 Moons in a statement.
Currently, according to the resolution plans, which will be voted by the committee of creditors, the recovery amount will go to resolution applicant, the company said.
NCLT on Thursday adjourned the 63 Moons application for hearing to January 13.
Reportedly, the committee of creditors have opposed the resolution as they stand to benefit from the personal guarantees of the DHFL promoters but NCD holders have no such recourse.
63 Moons had earlier also filed a cheating case against DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan. It had also said Wadhawan's offer to settle the claims by transferring his rights, title and interest in about 10 projects valued at Rs 43,879 crore, should not be accepted.
On Wednesday, the DHFL creditors began voting on the resolution plans, and they are likely to announce the new owner by January 14.
The creditors are voting on six resolution plans submitted to them by Oaktree Capital Management, Piramal Group and Adani Group.
Piramal and Adani also submitted supplementary plans seeking to buy standalone retail and wholesale loan portfolios, while Hong Kong-based investor SC Lowy's offers to buy the corporate loan portfolio.
The plans offer an average of Rs 37,000-38,000 crore to buy DHFL's loan assets, which means the lenders will have to take 65-70 per cent haircut. DHFL owes financial creditors Rs 87,000 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU