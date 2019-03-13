JUST IN
Videocon loan was ICICI credit panel decision: Chanda Kochhar to ED

76% Indian companies hit by cyberattacks in 2018, shows study

The survey polled over 3,100 IT firms in 12 countries - the US, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, India, and South Africa

Nirmalya Behera 

About 76% of Indian firms have been hit by cyberattacks in 2018, highest after Mexico and France, a study has found. The survey polled over 3,100 IT firms in 12 countries — the US, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, India, and South Africa. The report by Sophos, a global leader in network and endpoint security, “7 Uncomfortable Truths of Endpoint Security” revealed the following:

March 13 2019

