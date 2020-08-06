A user's perception is your reality: Brightcove's Carolyn Pampino

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video recorded the biggest gains in unique visitors, while Hotstar, Zee5 and Voot saw their numbers drop in April when most OTT platforms had a rush in consumption, according to comScore. One of the factors, say analysts, is that the user interface for many of OTTs is clunky.

For older users who came on board during the lockdown, simplicity of use was a big factor. Carolyn Pampino, vice-president of design, Brightcove, tells Vanita Kohli-Khandekar about the role user interface plays in the success of an OTT. (The $185-million, Boston-headquartered Brightcove offers ...