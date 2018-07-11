AC firms take the sweat out of govt's prescribed temperature control

On Tuesday, when Delhi was reeling under the usual monsoon humidity, the city’s power consumption reached a new peak of 7016 MW.

There weren’t any major power breakdowns but the demand soared as air conditioners were switched on to arctic temperatures. A fortnight ago, on June 25, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) had issued an advisory asking people to keep the air-conditioning temperature at 24-25 degrees Celsius. “Typically, room temperature is set between 20 and 21 degree Celsius, whereas, as per the comfort chart, it is suggested that the ideal temperature ...