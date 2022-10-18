Content, health biz, digital experiences top priorities: Ogilvy global CEO

One of the world’s top agencies, Ogilvy, appointed its first Indian-origin woman CEO in Devika Bulchandani last month. Bulchandani, 53, who migrated to the US in the mid-1990s, is making her first trip to India since taking over as the global CEO, tells Viveat Susan Pinto, her plans and how she sees the space evolving with women making their way to the top. Edited Excerpts: