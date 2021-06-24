Accenture Q3 revenue beats estimates on pandemic-driven demand

-
ALSO READ
Madras High Court notice to Centre on petition by digital media houses
Setting up a semi-conductor fab plant: Will India be third time lucky?
Covid-19 pandemic laid bare issue of digital divide: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Amazon India to impart core skills to make students industry-ready
RBI's disclosure dilemma
-
IT consulting firm Accenture Plc posted higher third-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, as more businesses used its digital, cloud and security services to adapt to a hybrid work model in a post-pandemic world.
Accenture, which acquired a number of businesses during the quarter, witnessed higher demand for its IT consulting services as the pandemic forced more companies to shift towards a cloud-based digitization strategy.
Analysts say that the demand for IT consulting services is at a 20-year high and is likely to stay elevated, as businesses across sectors including finance and health depend on companies such as Accenture and its peers to adapt to a new hybrid work model.
Revenue rose to $13.3 billion in the quarter ended May 31 from $11 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had estimated revenues of $12.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company forecast full-year revenue growth in the range of 10% and 11%, above its previous outlook. Analysts on average expected full-year revenue to be $49.17 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU