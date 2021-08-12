Accenture says ransomware attack had no impact, withholds comment on data

-
ALSO READ
Inside a ransomware attack: how dark webs of cybercriminals collaborate
Scale, details of Kaseya ransomware attack affecting 17 countries emerge
Up to 1,500 businesses affected by ransomware attack, says US firm's CEO
Paying fortifies ransomware gangs but scant support for bans from US govt
Cybercriminals make the most of Covid amid increased digital user presence
-
Cybercriminals have breached Accenture in an apparent ransomware attack but the global consulting giant says the incident was immediately contained with no impact on it or its systems.
The LockBit ransomware gang announced the attack Tuesday night on its dark web leak site, setting a deadline of Thursday evening for payment.
Accenture said in a statement Wednesday that it had “identified irregular activity in one of our environments" and ” immediately contained the matter and isolated the affected servers." It did not specify when the incident occurred — or acknowledge that it was ransomware. But the description of its response was consistent with ransomware.
It said it had "fully restored our affected systems from back up. There was no impact on Accenture's operations, or on our clients' systems.” The Dublin-based company would not say how many servers were affected or whether data was stolen and, if so, how much and what kind.
The Atlanta-based cybersecurity intelligence firm Cyble shared with The Associated Press chat images that it said were from Lockbit's official communications channel.
In them, the criminals claim they stole more than 6 terabytes of “top secret” data from Accenture, for which they said they were demanding USD 50 million.
Accenture would not comment on what data, if any, was exfiltrated by the criminals.
LockBit is a Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate that does not target former Soviet countries. It is one of the most efficient ransomware variants around, according to the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft. Active since September 2019, it has attacked thousands of organisations.
Among its known victims are the Press Trust of India. Hit in October 2020, the largest news agency in India was crippled for hours but survived the attack without paying ransom.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU