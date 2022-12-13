Acquisition of JP's cement capacity a good long-term move by Dalmia

Consolidation in the cement industry continues with buying the cement, clinker and power plants of (JP) with a cement capacity of 9.4 million tonnes (MT), along with clinker capacity of 6.7 MT and thermal power plants with generation capacity of 280 MW. The plants are situated in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The transaction is for an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore and it was done through the group subsidiary, Dalmia Cement.