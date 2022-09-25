JUST IN
India a key hub for rolling out products globally: Fiserv Global president
Business Standard

Ad spends likely to get double-digit boost as festive cheer returns

Most advertising and media executives expect categories such as television, print, digital and outdoor to be bigger beneficiaries of this uptick in ad spends

Topics
advertisements | Digital ad spend | ads

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Advertising, Ads, ASCI
The festive period of 2021 saw an uptick in ad spends on television due to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

After losing two festive seasons to Covid-led restrictions, 2022 is seeing an uninhibited celebration of festivals. This is pushing up discretionary spend, which is attracting advertisers and brands, who are ready to capitalise on the momentum.

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 18:37 IST

`
