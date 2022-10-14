Adani Agri gets contract from FCI to build 4 silos complexes in UP, Bihar

Adani Agri Logistics Ltd on Friday said it has got contract from state-owned FCI to build four silo complexes in and .

Adani Agri Logistics Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Logistics Ltd, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), following competitive bidding, to build silo complexes at various locations across the country.

Adani Agri Logistics will develop and operate state-of-the-art silo complexes at four locations -- Kanpur, Gonda and Sandila in and Katihar in Bihar, creating a total silo storage capacity of 3.5 lakh tonnes.

Silo complexes, which are mechanised and automated units equipped with temperature and humidity controls, are built to handle, store and preserve food grains. The handling process, from procurement to transportation, is in bulk form catered through containerised movement.

The silo complexes will benefit farmers across the states of and .

"Currently, farmers are forced to deal with a waiting period of two to three days while their agricultural produce makes its way through the traditional farmtomandi procurement chain. With the implementation of this project, the processing time will be cut down to merely one to two hours. This will significantly improve procurement efficiency," the statement said.

This project will benefit general consumers and beneficiaries of the PDS (Public Distribution System), besides generating substantial savings on labour costs, gunny bags and transportation.

The silo complexes will be executed under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode.

With the addition of 3.50 lakh tonnes storage capacity, Adani Agri Logistics Ltd will now have a total of 15.25 lakh tonnes.

Adani Logistics Ltd is the most diversified end-to-end integrated logistics service provider in India by creating logistics infrastructure, including multimodal logistics parks, and complete rail solutions for container, liquid, grain, bulk and auto with presence across all major markets.

The company has been operational in India for nearly a decade-and-a-half. It has developed and operates Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLP) at Patli, Kishangarh, Kilaraipur, Malur, Mundra, Nagpur and Taloja.

The company operates 77 freight trains (42 container trains, 25 bulk trains, 7 agri trains and 3 auto trains), 8,00,000 square feet of warehousing space, 5,000-plus containers, 0.9 million tonnes of grain silos and fleet of 285 own trucks.

