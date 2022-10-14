JUST IN
Business Standard

Cyber attack hits IT systems of Tata Power, restoration underway

Tata Power on Friday said that a cyber attack has hit its Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and affected its systems

Topics
Tata Power | Cyber Attack | information technology

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Power

Tata Power on Friday said that a cyber attack has hit its Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and affected its systems.

Tata Power Company Limited had a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure impacting some of its IT systems, a BSE filing said.

The company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems, it informed.

All critical operational systems are functioning; however, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer facing portals and touch points, it added.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 20:32 IST

