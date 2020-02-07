JUST IN
Adani Electricity Mumbai concludes $1-billion bond issuance

The bonds were subscribed by investors from across the globe

BS Reporter 

Overseas bond

Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) has completed issuance of $1 billion bonds with an over-subscription of 5.9 times. The order-book at $5.9 billion was the largest ever for a private infrastructure transaction in India, the company said.

The bonds were subscribed by investors from across the globe.

The company in said US accounts picked up 29 per cent of bonds, alongside 43 per cent allocation to Asia and 28 per cent to Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
First Published: Fri, February 07 2020. 03:21 IST

