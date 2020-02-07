Adani Electricity Mumbai concludes $1-billion bond issuance

Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) has completed issuance of $1 billion with an over-subscription of 5.9 times. The order-book at $5.9 billion was the largest ever for a private infrastructure transaction in India, the company said.

The were subscribed by investors from across the globe.

The company in said US accounts picked up 29 per cent of bonds, alongside 43 per cent allocation to Asia and 28 per cent to Europe, the Middle East and Africa.