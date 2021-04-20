Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly-owned arm MPL

-
ALSO READ
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
AAI hands over Lucknow airport to Adani group on lease for 50 years
Tata Power fully repays Mundra unit's bank loans worth Rs 4,150 cr
AAI raises objections to Adani Enterprises branding in private airports
BS READS: How Kerala shot itself in foot in battle with Adani for Trivandrum airport
-
Adani Enterprises on Tuesday announced incorporation of a wholly-owned arm 'Mundra Petrochem Ltd' (MPL).
In a filing to BSE, the company said MPL is yet to commence its business operations.
"MPL is incorporated with the object to set up various feedstocks (coal, petcoke, coke, limestone, salts, sand, tar, oil, LPG, LNG, Ethane, LPG, green fuels etc.) based refinery, petrochemical and chemical plants in a phased manner in India and to undertake all such activities associated with land acquisition, design and engineering, procurement...and other related undertakings," the filing said.
MPL is incorporated in India and was registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on Monday, it added.
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship entity of Adani Group, is an incubator focusing on establishing diverse new businesses.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU