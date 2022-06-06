Adani Enterprises to set up data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley: Minister

-
West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday said the state government has given its nod to Adani Enterprises for setting up a hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in the New Town area on the outskirts of the city.
Addressing a press conference at the state assembly, Chatterjee said the cabinet gave its go-ahead to the company to set up the facility on 51.75 acres of land.
"The state cabinet today gave the nod to the proposal by Adani Enterprises to set up a 100 per cent hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in New Town, Rajarhat. The project will come up on 51.75 acres of land, which has been given on a 99-year lease," Chatterjee said.
He, however, declined to disclose the amount of investment and the number of jobs that the project would generate.
Bengal Silicon Valley is an innovative information technology hub which is envisioned to attract investment in IT, ITeS and telecom projects with employment potential.
During the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit in April this year, the Adani Group had committed Rs 10,000 crore of investment over a decade in port infrastructure, data centres and undersea cables, centres of excellence in digital innovation, fulfilment centres, warehouses and logistics parks.
The minister also stated that four cycle companies would work on five acres of land at Kharagpur Vidyasagar Industrial Park with an investment of Rs 10 crore each.
Four cycle companies will invest on five acres of land at Kharagpur Vidyasagar Industrial Park. Each entity will pump in around Rs 10 crore and generate employment for 150 people," he said.
