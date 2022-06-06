ACME Group to invest $6.7 bn in green hydrogen project in Karnataka

Gurugram-based ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government proposing to invest Rs 51,865 crore in the state within five years for setting up a green hydrogen and ammonia plant with an associated solar power unit in Mangaluru.

According to the MoU, in the first phase, the company proposes to invest Rs 5,300 crore and in the second phase Rs 46,565 crore. It has proposed to generate 1,800 jobs.

An MOU was signed in my presence with Gurgaon based ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd Group for an investment of Rs 52,000 crores to set up a Hydrogen & Ammonia unit & allied Solar Power Plant in Mangaluru. The ease of doing business in makes it attractive to investors. pic.twitter.com/65tJoIgwSA — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) June 6, 2022

The MoU said the government would facilitate ACME to obtain all necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, clearances and incentives from the department concerned of the state government according to its prevailing policies, rules and regulations.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar and Vice-President of the ACME Group Shashi Shekhar were among those present on the occasion.

