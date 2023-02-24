JUST IN
Alstom, Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives in race for Vande Bharat tender
Siemens scaling new heights on strong performance, govt's thrust on infra
Adani Power promised to supply power in reduced price to Bangladesh: Report
Explained: Why is white the most preferred car colour in India?
No link between use of ranitidine and cancer risk: Nature study
No plans to shut down WhiteHat Jr, merely optimising it: Byju's
Tata team arrives for inspection after BEST took 400 CNG buses off road
Disney-Star, Sony, Zee agree to switch on cable signals after standoff
NSE removes Zee Entertainment from F&O segment post insolvency fallout
Asset reconstruction companies set to grow 10% this fiscal: Report
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Alstom, Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives in race for Vande Bharat tender
icon-arrow-left
Huge opportunity for other Indian retail brands in America: Tanishq
Business Standard

Adani group to hold fixed-income investor roadshow in Asia next week

The group is boosting outreach to investors after its bonds and stock slumped following a critical report from short-seller Hindenburg Research published last month

Topics
Adani Group | Investors | Hindenburg Report

Alice Huang | Bloomberg 

Adani, Adani Group
Photo: Bloomberg

The Adani Group will hold a fixed-income investor roadshow in Asia next week, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Indian conglomerate will hold the roadshow on Feb. 27 in Singapore, and Feb. 28 to March 1 in Hong Kong, according to a person, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. The group is boosting outreach to investors after its bonds and stock slumped following a critical report from short-seller Hindenburg Research published last month.

The Adani Group, which also held calls with investors earlier in February, is seeking to stem the negative impact from the Hindenburg claims as it faces debt maturities from group companies over the next two years. Moody’s Investors Service this month cut the outlook on several Adani companies, citing concerns over the impact of any big jump in funding costs.

Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, Emirates NBD Capital, ING, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, MUFG, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko and Standard Chartered Bank have extended the invitation for the roadshow to potential investors.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 08:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.