Adani Ports completes acquisition of Dighi Port Ltd for Rs 705 crore

and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has completed of Limited (DPL) for Rs 705 crore on February 15, 2021.

The company had intimated the commencement of this development to stock exchanges on March 6, 2020.

DPL, the 12th port to join APSEZ’s string of economic gateways across the eastern and western coast of India would establish the company’s footprint in Maharashtra, the largest contributor to India’s GDP.

This would enable APSEZ to service customers in Maharashtra, which includes the highly industrial areas and development in the Mumbai & Pune regions.

APSEZ plans to invest over Rs 10,000 crore to develop the port into a multi-cargo port with world class infrastructure as well as investing in the development of rail and road evacuation infrastructure for seamless and efficient cargo movement.

The company will strengthen and repair existing infrastructure and invest in development of facilities for dry, container, and liquid cargo.





DPL will evolve as an alternative gateway to JNPT and will invite and support the development of port-based industries on port land.

The development of DPL will lead to further investments across various industries such as consumer appliances, metals, energy, petrochemicals, and chemicals business in Maharashtra and provide a tremendous fillip to the industrial development and growth in Maharashtra.

As per the terms & requirements of the Resolution Plan, the transfer of concession rights has also been approved by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (‘MMB’) and APSEZ has settled the dues of financial creditors, MMB, and other admitted costs and claims.

“The successful of DPL adds another milestone in the Adani Port’s target of creating a string of ports to increase service coverage to the entire economic hinterland of India. With our growth focus, experience, and expertise in turning around acquisitions and we are confident of making DPL value accretive for all our stakeholders. Our investment & capacity augmentation plan will be aligned with policies of the Government of Maharashtra for development of ports, associated infrastructure, industrial and socio-economic development in the state,” Karan Adani, chief executive officer and whole-time director at APSEZ was quoted as saying.