Adani Ports incorporates arm for trading in aviation-related fuels

and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Aviation Fuels Limited (AAFL) to carry on the business of sourcing, transporting, supplying and trading of aviation related fuels.

in BSE filing said that AAFL will commenceits business operations in due course.

" incorporated a WOS namely, Adani Aviation FuelsLimited on 29th September, 2022 with an initial authorized share capital of Rs 5,00,000 and paid-up share capital of Rs 5,00,000 each to, interalia, carry onbusiness of sourcing, transporting, supplying & trading of Aviation related fuels,constructing, developing, managing, maintaining, building, equip, hiring of infrastructure related to the business within and outside India," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)