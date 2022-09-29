CCI clears acquisition of Essar Group assets by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

The on Thursday approved acquisition of assets of by India Ltd.

The proposed combination involves the acquisition of power assets namely Essar Power Hazira Ltd and Gandhar Hazira Transmission Ltd, port assets like Hazira Cargo Terminals Ltd, Ibrox Aviation & Trading Private Ltd, Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd, Essar Bulk Terminal Paradip Ltd and Essar Vizag Terminals Ltd, as well as other assets.

These other assets include Snow White Agencies Private Ltd and Bhagwat Steel Ltd. All these assets belong to and are to be acquired by India Ltd, which is a joint venture between S A and its affiliates and Corporation, Japan.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)