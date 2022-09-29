JUST IN
CCI clears acquisition of Essar Group assets by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel
80% of IT employees need better reason to go to office, says report
LIC stake in speciality chemical firm Deepak Nitrite rises over 5%
Hero MotoCorp to invest $60 mn in Zero Motorcycles to develop e-bikes
Lupin gets warning letter from USFDA for Tarapur API plant in Maharashtra
New residential realty launches witness 61% YoY growth in Q3: Report
CCI approves acquisitions of Diliigent Power and DB Power by Adani Power
Reliance Retail's fashion-lifestyle store AZORTE to take on Zara, Mango
Digital gold firm SafeGold plans metal leasing for India's jewellers
Apeejay Surrendra raises Rs 300 cr for logistics, industrial parks biz
You are here: Home » Companies » News
80% of IT employees need better reason to go to office, says report
ASCI appoints N S Rajan as next chairman; Saugata Gupta new V-C
Business Standard

CCI clears acquisition of Essar Group assets by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

The Competition Commission of India on Thursday approved acquisition of assets of Essar Group by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd.

Topics
Essar Group | Competition Commission of India | ArcelorMittal

IANS  |  New Delhi 

CCI

The Competition Commission of India on Thursday approved acquisition of assets of Essar Group by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd.

The proposed combination involves the acquisition of power assets namely Essar Power Hazira Ltd and Gandhar Hazira Transmission Ltd, port assets like Hazira Cargo Terminals Ltd, Ibrox Aviation & Trading Private Ltd, Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd, Essar Bulk Terminal Paradip Ltd and Essar Vizag Terminals Ltd, as well as other assets.

These other assets include Snow White Agencies Private Ltd and Bhagwat Steel Ltd. All these assets belong to Essar Group and are to be acquired by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd, which is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal S A and its affiliates and Nippon Steel Corporation, Japan.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Essar Group

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 20:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.