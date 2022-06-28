Adani Ports moves SC as HC rejects plea against JNPA for disqualifying bid

-
ALSO READ
Nehru for the post-truth era
FY22 traffic at major ports grows 7%, five ports post highest ever tonnage
Adani Ports buys Ocean Sparkle for Rs 1700 cr through Adani Harbour Svces
Adani group firms' gross debt rises to Rs 2.2 trillion, shows data
Traffic at Indian ports jumps after trouble in the Colombo port
-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited approached the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court’s order dismissing its plea challenging the disqualification of its bid by the Board of Trustees of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).
The contract was for upgrading a container terminal in Navi Mumbai.
The counsel for Adani Ports approached the apex court bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala on Tuesday seeking an urgent listing of the matter. The counsel sought to restrain JNPA from proceeding with other bids until the matter is heard by the apex court.
“This is an extraordinary urgency. India's leading port manager was cleared as a bidder, but was disqualified later. Then, the High Court gave a judgment yesterday dismissing our plea challenging the disqualification and now they are offering the bid again. Kindly list the matter tomorrow and ask them to not proceed with other bids,” the counsel for Adani Ports, said in a virtual appearance.
The bench told the counsel to approach the Vacation Officer. “Please go before the Registry,” the court said.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik of Bombay High Court had earlier rejected the plea by Adani Ports and asked them to pay Rs 5 lakh to JNPA. It had already submitted Rs 4.25 lakh to JNPA with the tender so Rs 75,000 was outstanding. It had also refused to restrict JNPA to proceed with other bids.
The plea said the bidding process had two stages, namely, the first stage being a global invitation of ‘Request for Qualification’ (RFQ) from interested parties, and the second stage was where the applicants had to send their ‘Request for Proposal.’ Adani Ports said the Board of Trustees JNPA had sought a clarification from them after they submitted their RFQ.
Though the JNPA Board acknowledged that Adani Ports had clarified the query the Board had sought, the Board later disqualified Adani from the bidding process. “The power of disqualification has been exercised according to the terms and conditions of the RFQ,” the Board said in its submission to the High Court.
Meanwhile, Adani had said the Board’s disqualification was ‘illegal and in violation of fundamental rights'.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU