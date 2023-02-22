JUST IN
Fibe crosses Rs 10,000 cr in loan disbursals, eyes Rs 20,000 cr AUM by 2025
Musk continues to sack Twitter employees despite promise not to do so
Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate to stream IPL for free after paying $2.7 bn
Adani Group isn't India, but its troubles mirror the nation's woes
Adani Transmission to announce debt refinancing plans in few weeks: Report
BS Awards for Corporate Excellence: Power-packed jury to pick winners today
FreshToHome raises $104 million from Amazon Smbhav Venture, others
Adani Transmission to announce debt refinancing plans in a few weeks
World-class firms need world-class governance, says Sequoia India MD
E-commerce firm FreshToHome bags $104 mn amid long funding dry spell
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Fibe crosses Rs 10,000 cr in loan disbursals, eyes Rs 20,000 cr AUM by 2025
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani Ports repays Rs 1,500 cr to SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life

"This underscores the confidence which the market has placed on the prudent capital and liquidity management plan for the group," a company spokesperson said

Topics
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd | loan | SBI Mutual Fund

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani Ports, APSEZ
Photo: Bloomberg

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has repaid Rs 1,500 crore loan and will repay another Rs 1,000 crore in commercial papers due in March.

The Adani Group firm paid Rs 1,000 crore to SBI Mutual Fund and Rs 500 crore to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on commercial papers that matured on Monday, as scheduled.

"This part prepayment is from the existing cash balance and funds generated from the business operations," a company spokesperson said. "This underscores the confidence which the market has placed on the prudent capital and liquidity management plan for the group."

An SBI MF spokesperson said it has no further exposure.

"SBI MF had an exposure of around Rs 1,000 crore to Adani Group, which has been repaid on maturity. We have no further exposure to the Adani Group," the spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 12:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.