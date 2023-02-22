JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani Transmission to announce debt refinancing plans in few weeks: Report

The company has no plans to raise additional debt for capital expenditure, which it plans to cover with operating cash inflows, the executives said, according to the source

Topics
Adani Transmission | loan refinancing | Hindenburg Report

Reuters  |  HONG KONG 

Adani, Adani Group
Photo: Bloomberg

Adani Transmission will announce debt refinancing plans in a few weeks, executives said on Tuesday in an investor call, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company, a unit of embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has no plans to raise additional debt for capital expenditure, which it plans to cover with operating cash inflows, the executives said, according to the source.

The group, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday, had hired banks to arrange calls with bond investors to reassure them about the payment capacity of its operating companies after it was caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks.

The calls come after a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research that alleged the conglomerate improperly used offshore tax havens and manipulated stocks. The report also flagged concerns over its high debt levels.

Seven listed companies of Adani have together lost some $125 billion in market value since then. Adani has rejected the concerns and denied any wrongdoing.

Dollar bonds that Adani firms issued have dropped sharply in value over the past few weeks, although they have pared back some losses in recent days.

Adani Transmission dollar bonds due in 2026 hit a record low of about 75 cents on the dollar earlier this month. They were seen at around 84 cents on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 07:01 IST

