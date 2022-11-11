JUST IN
LIC Q2 results: PAT rises 11-fold to Rs 15,952 crore; net income up 26%
Adani Power Q2 results: Revenue rises 36%, net profit at Rs 696 crore
Alembic Pharma Q2 net profit dips 19% to Rs 133 crore on higher expenses
GMR Power & Urban Infra Q2 net profit rises over four-fold to Rs 1,083 cr
Pfizer India Q2 PAT rises to Rs 226 crore on lower costs, price hikes
NLC India reports 111.6% rise in Q2 profit to Rs 417 cr on higher revenues
SJVN Q2 net profit rises 10% to Rs 445 cr, income dips to Rs 916 cr
BHEL posts Rs 12.10 cr Q2 net on higher revenues, income up to Rs 5,418 cr
Thermax Q2 net up 24% to Rs 109 cr, revenue surges 41% to Rs 2,075 cr
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers registers Q2 net profit at Rs 111.75 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Hindalco Q2 profit falls 36% on high energy costs, lower aluminium prices
LIC Q2 results: PAT rises 11-fold to Rs 15,952 crore; net income up 26%
Business Standard

Adani Power Q2 results: Revenue rises 36%, net profit at Rs 696 crore

Consolidated revenue in Q2 rose 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,044 crore due to improved tariff realisation and higher one-time income of Rs 771 crore

Topics
Adani Power | Q2 results | Companies

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Adani's renewables and transmission businesses power group's growth story

Adani Power on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 696 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2). In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a net loss of Rs 231 crore.

In the June quarter, Adani Power reported a net profit of Rs 4,780 crore, on high energy demand. The June quarter was among Adani Power's best-ever performances both in terms of top-line and bottom-line.

Consolidated revenue in Q2 rose 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,044 crore due to improved tariff realisation and higher one-time income of Rs 771 crore, the company said. In the June quarter, it reported a revenue of Rs 13,723 crore.

Consolidated earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q2 was 51 per cent higher YoY to Rs 2,350 crore, its results showed.

The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 13,610 Mw spread across seven power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. It also has a 40 Mw solar power plant in Gujarat.

Adani Power shares closed trade on Friday down 2.74 per cent at Rs 360 apiece on the BSE. Based on Friday's close, Adani Power's market capitalisation stood at Rs 1.38 trillion.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Power

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 19:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.