Adani Power Q2 results: Revenue rises 36%, net profit at Rs 696 crore

on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 696 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2). In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a net loss of Rs 231 crore.

In the June quarter, reported a net profit of Rs 4,780 crore, on high energy demand. The June quarter was among Adani Power's best-ever performances both in terms of top-line and bottom-line.

Consolidated revenue in Q2 rose 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,044 crore due to improved tariff realisation and higher one-time income of Rs 771 crore, the company said. In the June quarter, it reported a revenue of Rs 13,723 crore.

Consolidated earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q2 was 51 per cent higher YoY to Rs 2,350 crore, its showed.

The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 13,610 Mw spread across seven power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. It also has a 40 Mw solar power plant in Gujarat.

shares closed trade on Friday down 2.74 per cent at Rs 360 apiece on the BSE. Based on Friday's close, Adani Power's market capitalisation stood at Rs 1.38 trillion.