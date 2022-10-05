JUST IN
Adani, Tata Power plan to raise $1.3 bn in green bonds for new projects
Adani, Tata Power plan to raise $1.3 bn in green bonds for new projects

Adani Green to launch $1 bn bond by December; Tata Power to raise $320 mn this month

Adani Green Energy | Tata Power | Green bonds

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Leading renewable energy firms, Adani Green Energy and Tata Power, are planning to raise funds via green bonds to finance their new projects. While Adani Green Energy is planning to raise $1 billion via its third green bonds, Tata Power is in the process of raising $320 million via sustainability linked loans, say bankers.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 13:51 IST

