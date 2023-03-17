JUST IN
Adani Transmission integrates Adani Electricity Nashik for distribution biz

Adani Transmission has incorporated an arm, Adani Electricity Nashik Ltd, for distribution business in the Nashik area

Topics
Adani Transmission | Adani Electricity | Nashik

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani, Adani Group
Photo: Bloomberg

Adani Transmission has incorporated an arm, Adani Electricity Nashik Ltd, for distribution business in the Nashik area.

It is aimed at applying parallel distribution license in the city.

"The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of 'Adani Electricity Nashik Ltd' (AENL) on 16th March, 2023," it said in a regulatory filing.

AENL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on March 16, 2023.

AENL is yet to commence its business operations, according to the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 22:01 IST

