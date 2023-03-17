Adani Transmission integrates Adani Electricity Nashik for distribution biz

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report
Employees of 3 state-owned power firms go on strike; Maha invokes MESMA
Sri Lanka to seek India or China's credit line for solar panel imports: Min
Adani Ports incorporates arm for trading in aviation-related fuels
Adani Transmission incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Cooling Sol
-
Adani Transmission has incorporated an arm, Adani Electricity Nashik Ltd, for distribution business in the Nashik area.
It is aimed at applying parallel distribution license in the city.
"The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of 'Adani Electricity Nashik Ltd' (AENL) on 16th March, 2023," it said in a regulatory filing.
AENL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on March 16, 2023.
AENL is yet to commence its business operations, according to the company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 22:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU