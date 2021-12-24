Adani Transmission wins 2 renewable energy projects worth Rs 1,400 cr

Ltd (ATL), India’s largest power transmission company, has won two projects for connectivity to projects in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

ATL said in a statement it has been awarded a 400 kV Karur Transmission Project in Tamil Nadu worth Rs 200 crore. It also won the Rs 1,200 crore Khavda-Bhuj project, which is part of India's largest renewable evacuation system.

The Khavda Bhuj project will help generate about 3 GW of from Khavda, Gujarat. It will be India's single largest hub of solar and wind power generation systems with estimated capacity of close to 30GW. State-owned NTPC Ltd alone is constructing a 4.7 GW solar farm.

Adani Green Energy, the sister concern of ATL, plans to construct a 9.5 GW solar wind hybrid park in Khavda.

The company said the transmission project will consist of approximately 220 circuit km (ckm) of transmission line connecting Khavda pooling station with Bhuj pooling station and a 4,500 MVA, 765 kV substation at Khavda.

"This project will be the first to be implemented among the slew of transmission projects planned by the government of India for evacuation of from the region. ATL is already the leader in building power transmission infrastructure in the private sector and this project will further strengthen our presence in Gujarat," said Anil Sardana, MD and CEO, ATL.

Another project won in Karur, Tamil Nadu would be for evacuation of wind energy. The company said it will entail establishment of 2x500MVA, 400/230 kV Karur Pooling Station, at a location between Karur Wind Energy Zone and Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone. This is the first Inter-state transmission project in Tamil Nadu.

Sardana said winning these projects would take ATL closer to its target of setting up 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022.