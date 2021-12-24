Adani Transmission wins 2 renewable energy projects worth Rs 1,400 cr

-
ALSO READ
Adani vs Reliance: Stage is set for India's Green Energy Revolution
Overseas green capital chasing renewable energy firms across India
Tata, Adani plants may get to sell on power exchanges amid coal crisis
Hidden costs of renewable power in compulsory purchases of RE for discoms
Adani Green inks agreement with SECI to supply 4,667 MW green power
-
Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), India’s largest power transmission company, has won two projects for connectivity to renewable energy projects in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.
ATL said in a statement it has been awarded a 400 kV Karur Transmission Project in Tamil Nadu worth Rs 200 crore. It also won the Rs 1,200 crore Khavda-Bhuj project, which is part of India's largest renewable evacuation system.
The Khavda Bhuj project will help generate about 3 GW of renewable energy from Khavda, Gujarat. It will be India's single largest hub of solar and wind power generation systems with estimated capacity of close to 30GW. State-owned NTPC Ltd alone is constructing a 4.7 GW solar farm.
Adani Green Energy, the sister concern of ATL, plans to construct a 9.5 GW solar wind hybrid park in Khavda.
The company said the transmission project will consist of approximately 220 circuit km (ckm) of transmission line connecting Khavda pooling station with Bhuj pooling station and a 4,500 MVA, 765 kV substation at Khavda.
"This project will be the first to be implemented among the slew of transmission projects planned by the government of India for evacuation of renewable energy from the region. ATL is already the leader in building power transmission infrastructure in the private sector and this project will further strengthen our presence in Gujarat," said Anil Sardana, MD and CEO, ATL.
Another project won in Karur, Tamil Nadu would be for evacuation of wind energy. The company said it will entail establishment of 2x500MVA, 400/230 kV Karur Pooling Station, at a location between Karur Wind Energy Zone and Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone. This is the first Inter-state transmission project in Tamil Nadu.
Sardana said winning these projects would take ATL closer to its target of setting up 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU