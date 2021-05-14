Aditya Birla Capital PAT up 2.6x to Rs 375 crore in March quarter

Ltd on Friday reported its highest ever quarterly profit after tax at Rs 375 crore in Q4 FY21, marking a 2.6 times growth (or 161 per cent) year-on-year and 30 per cent growth over the previous quarter.

It also posted revenue of Rs 5,917 crore, up 16 per cent from Rs 5,085 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal FY21, consolidated revenue grew 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 20,447 crore from Rs 17,927 crore while profit after tax moved up 22 per cent to Rs 1,127 crore from Rs 920 crore in FY20.

The company said it continues to maintain a track record of consistency in performance through market and macroeconomic cycles with a diversified business model.

The retailisation strategy has led to an active customer base growing to 2.4 crore, marking 22 per cent year-on-year growth.

The scale is evidenced with overall AUMs across asset management, life insurance and health insurance businesses growing 10 per cent year-on-year to over Rs 3.35 lakh crore.

has more than 22,500 employees and subsidiaries having a nationwide reach with 850-plus branches and more than two lakh agents, channel partners and several bank partners.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)