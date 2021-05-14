Jio announces free talk time offer for JioPhone users during Covid pandemic

-
Reliance Jio on Friday said it is working with Reliance Foundation to provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month, which amounts to 10 minutes per day, for the entire period of the pandemic.
The scheme will be available to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic, the company said in a statement.
Reliance Jio is the first company to announce free talk time for users in the second wave of pandemic wherein many states have imposed lockdowns or lockdown-like restrictions as a desperate measure to restrict the spread of the virus.
"Jio working with Reliance Foundation will provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic, to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic," Jio said in a statement.
In addition to free talk time, Jio has announced that for every JioPhone plan recharged by a JioPhone user, they will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free.
"In these unprecedented times of the COVID pandemic, we at Jio want to ensure that staying connected remains accessible and affordable for all customers, especially the less-privileged sections of our society," the statement said.
However, these offers are not applicable on annual or JioPhone device bundled plans.
