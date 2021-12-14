Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail to take over Reebok's operations in India

-
ALSO READ
Adidas 4DFWD review: Imagination and experimentation on a future-tech shoe
UltraTech Cement accounts for 77% of Aditya Birla Group's profit in FY21
CG Power case delays Aditya Birla Sun Life's IPO by at least 3 months
In legal fight with Lodha family, MP Birla firms set for showdown at AGMs
Street signs: Hotels stocks on investors' radar, Aditya Birla MF GMP at 10%
-
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) has signed a long-term licensing agreement, which grants ABFRL exclusive rights to distribute and sell Reebok products through wholesale, e-commerce and Reebok branded retail stores in India and other ASEAN countries, the company said in a release.
This deal marks ABFRL's foray into India’s fast-growing sports and activewear segment.
The transfer of ownership of the Reebok brand from Adidas to Aditya Birla Group (ABG) is expected to close in Q1 of 2022, the company said in its release.
“Over the last few years, this segment has been growing rapidly on the heels of rising income levels, increased health consciousness and the adoption of active lifestyles by young Indians,” the company said in the release, adding that the segment is expected to grow to $13 billion by FY24 at an annual growth rate of 14 per cent.
“As Indians get more active, athletic and health focused, their consumption of apparel and accessories is expected to increasingly change in line with these trends, providing an opportunity to build iconic brands of global repute,” Ashish Dikshit, managing director, ABFRL said in the release, adding, “In partnership with ABG, we plan to accelerate Reebok’s business in India, combining its global appeal and salience amongst Indian youth.”
Dikshit also said that the transaction further strengthens the ABFRL portfolio and increases its ability to engage with consumers across various need spaces.
This partnership helps further ABG’s global Reebok strategy of assembling a network of core operating partners around the world who are committed to driving innovation and growth, the company said in the statement.
The company added that ABFRL will partner with Reebok Design Group (RDG), the newly-established global brand hub based in Boston, on all product design, development, innovation and creative direction to drive a unified brand voice and vision.
The transaction is subject to completion post due diligence, necessary statutory approvals and signing of definitive agreements.
“We are very pleased to expand our existing partnership with ABFRL, which includes Forever 21 and other ABG brands, and are confident that ABFRL will be successful in solidifying Reebok’s position with a growing audience of fans in India and Southeast Asia,” Corey Salter, chief operating officer, Authentic Brands Group, said in the release.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU