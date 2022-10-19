JUST IN
Bharat Bond EFT cross Rs 50,000 crore assets under management mark
Business Standard

Administrator seeks RBI nod to restructure Reliance Capital into four CICs

Move to help get better offers from PEs, enable bidders for RCap's insurance business avoid Irdai's five-year lock-in rule

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Reliance Captial | Reliance Group

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Capital

In a bid to get better offers from private equity firms, the Reliance Capital administrator has proposed to restructure the firm, now undergoing bankruptcy, into four separate core investment companies (CICs). The administrator has written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking its approval on Tuesday after the National Company Law Tribunal agreed to extend the completion of the bankruptcy process to January next year.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 15:49 IST

