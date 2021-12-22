Advent takes majority stake in digital engineering services company Encora

Global digital services company Encora and leading global firm Advent on Wednesday announced that the latter had acquired a majority stake in Encora’s business. As part of the agreement, Warburg Pincus, the present majority shareholder in Encora, would retain a minority stake.

Encora specialises in software product development services for fast-growing enterprises and digitally native It is a leader in outsourced software product development services, using deep technical expertise in machine learning, artificial intelligence, data science, cloud services and other next-generation digital disciplines to accelerate strategic innovation for tech-enabled whose market position and growth are driven by proprietary software products.

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Advent as we continue to scale our differentiated software service offerings,” said Encora Chief Executive Officer Venu Raghavan. “Advent’s deep business and technology services sector expertise, along with its global footprint, complements Encora’s strengths and creates opportunities to grow our business in key markets around the world. has been a great partner to us over the last two-and-a-half years, accelerating our rapid growth to a valuation of approximately $1.5 billion. We look forward to continuing to work alongside them in this next phase of growth.”



Since rebranding as Encora in 2020, the company has expanded its focus within the consumer tech and enterprise tech sectors, and grown its global talent pool to over 6,300 associates across 40 global offices across Latin America, India, Asia-Pacific and the US. “We have seen tremendous growth in the digital technology services sector over the past few years, as the need for strong technology products has escalated across industries,” said Advent Managing Director Shweta Jalan.

Jan Janshen, managing partner at Advent, said: “We believe Encora is well positioned to capitalise on the growing digital services market, and we are excited to partner with Venu, Encora’s talented management team, and to support the company’s growth in key markets across North America, Europe, India, Asia Pacific and Latin America, where Advent has a strong presence and domain expertise.”