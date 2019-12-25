JUST IN
Panasonic to invest Rs 295 cr in new electrical equipment unit at Sri City
Advertising in 2019 raises its voice to make small-town India hear

Short-format videos, voice and experience are the big trends that changed the advertising narratives this year

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

A boy from Uttar Pradesh helps his father discover the train timings to Patna in Bihar using a simple voice assistant from Google. He is one of many Vodafone-Idea mobile phone users in internet-dark areas, who are counting on the service to get access to information quickly.

His entire family now turns to Google assistant at any hour of the day. The ad, in a few frames, had captured the immediate and deep impact that data and mobile phones have had on the country. And through the year, the advertising narrative has steadily been influenced by the overpowering impact of data, ...

First Published: Wed, December 25 2019. 23:02 IST

