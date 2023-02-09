Aero India to host event for businesses collaboration in defence sector

"Bandhan", an event aimed at forging and renewing partnerships between business entities for innovative collaboration and strategic transformation of the in the country will be held on February 15, on the side-lines of 2023 here.

The biennial airshow would be held at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka here from February 13-17.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the event, with Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries in attendance, an official release said.

CEOs of major private defence and the CMDs of DPSUs will participate in the event, it said.

Stating that it will provide an ideal platform to the DPSUs, private defence and foreign vendors to ink business pacts to enhance defence collaboration and cooperation, officials said, it will also strengthen the domestic defence ecosystem and give a major boost to defence manufacturing and exports.

Bandhan ceremony is expected to witness the signing of a substantial number of MoUs including significant MoUs from Karnataka Industry, Transfer of Technology Agreements by DRDO, major announcements and product launches by the Private and the Public Sector.

These B2B engagements have immense business potential and will go a long way in scaling up the global engagement of Indian defence . These MoUs and ToTs would also pave the way for more FDI in Defence for enhanced defence manufacturing including manufacturing in the Defence Industrial Corridors, the release added.

