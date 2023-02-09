JUST IN
Air India finalises deal with Airbus for buying around 250 planes
CCI invokes doctrine of necessity to bypass the quorum to clear six deals
PepsiCo India records double-digit organic revenue growth in 2022
Budget impact: Bidders redraw valuation of debt-laden Reliance Capital
Hindalco Q3 results: Net profit falls 63% on input cost pressure
Ola Electric unveils 5 electric motorcycles, launch planned next year
Adani Wilmar denies 'raid', says no irregularities found at Himachal store
India's rural markets impacted due to high food inflation, says Alan Jope
Adani Group companies stocks resume decline on MSCI free float review
Trafigura faces $577 million loss after uncovering nickel fraud in India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Air India finalises deal with Airbus for buying around 250 planes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Aero India to host event for businesses collaboration in defence sector

"Bandhan", an event aimed at forging and renewing partnerships between business entities for innovative collaboration and strategic transformation of the Defence manufacturing sector in the country

Topics
Aero India | defence manufacturing sector

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

IAF aircrafts during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Representative Image

"Bandhan", an event aimed at forging and renewing partnerships between business entities for innovative collaboration and strategic transformation of the Defence manufacturing sector in the country will be held on February 15, on the side-lines of Aero India 2023 here.

The biennial airshow would be held at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka here from February 13-17.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the event, with Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries in attendance, an official release said.

CEOs of major private defence companies and the CMDs of DPSUs will participate in the event, it said.

Stating that it will provide an ideal platform to the DPSUs, private defence companies and foreign vendors to ink business pacts to enhance defence collaboration and cooperation, officials said, it will also strengthen the domestic defence ecosystem and give a major boost to defence manufacturing and exports.

Bandhan ceremony is expected to witness the signing of a substantial number of MoUs including significant MoUs from Karnataka Industry, Transfer of Technology Agreements by DRDO, major announcements and product launches by the Private and the Public Sector.

These B2B engagements have immense business potential and will go a long way in scaling up the global engagement of Indian defence companies. These MoUs and ToTs would also pave the way for more FDI in Defence for enhanced defence manufacturing including manufacturing in the Defence Industrial Corridors, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aero India

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 21:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.