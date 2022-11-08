JUST IN
Bosch reports net profit flat at Rs 372.4 crore for September quarter
BMW India turns the corner, reports profit in FY22 due to high demand

The company posted its highest-ever revenue in India in FY22 at Rs 4,365.8 crore

BMW | luxury car market | Car makers

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

BMW
BMW India sold 8,320 units of cars in FY22 as compared to 5,856 units in FY21

After incurring losses for two years on the trot, German luxury automotive company Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (abbreviated as BMW) has posted net profit in India in 2021-22 (FY22), primarily due to high demand of its top-end vehicles, cost optimisation, and price hikes, Business Standard has learnt.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 23:28 IST

