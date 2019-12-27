After metro, Bounce's scooters to be available at railway stations

After metro stations, bike-sharing startup is now driving into railway stations. The Accel and Sequoia-backed company has won a competitive bid to provide its dockless scooter-sharing service at the railway stations in Karnataka making it first such startup to win such deal. The company will be able to expand its operations across 13 Bengaluru railway stations, helping passengers in the city with first and last-mile connectivity.

“With the load on road infrastructure, there is an urgent need to shift away from personal mobility to public transportation and shared mobility. To increase adoption of public transportation, it's imperative to create integrated multimodal connectivity to make daily commute seamless,” said Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and co-founder of “We're happy to be working with authorities such as Bengaluru Railway Division, who recognize the importance of shared mobility services and enable us further to provide accessible mobility. This is happening for the first time ever in the country and we are positive that it'll help lakhs of railway commuters with their first and last-mile commute.”

Through the partnership with the Bengaluru Railway Division, plans to introduce 698 scooters at 13 Bengaluru railway stations. Bounce scooters will make their debut at places such as Bellandur, Yelahanka, Banaswadi, Whitefield, Yeshwanthpur and Kengeri. The parking lots have been allotted at two entrances in each of these stations, to pick up or drop off Bounce bikes.

By providing accessible and reliable shared bike service from the premise of railway stations, Bounce said it aims to improve connectivity and encourage citizens to use railway services. Integration of hired, shared and public transport services will ensure all modes of commute complement each other and provide a seamless experience to citizens.

Since the last two years, there has been a significant increase in the number of people using the suburban rail service. It is particularly popular among office-goers looking to avoid traffic. This year 1.5 lakh passengers opted to travel by the South Western Railway’s intracity trains, an increase from 1.4 lakh passengers in 2016-17. As per a recent proposal by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (Rites), the suburban trains are projected to have a total daily ridership of 9.28 lakh in 2025.

At a time when hours spent commuting have gone up because of traffic congestion, Bounce said suburban railway act as a cheap and fast alternative for the long commute. However, the first and last-mile connectivity is still a critical issue. Bengaluru railways see lakhs of people coming in or going out of the city from various stations. The city’s fragmented transport system and evolving public transport impact a sizable number of these travellers. A recent survey showed that 70 per cent of citizens in Bengaluru felt the need for improving first and last-mile connectivity.

Bengaluru-based Bounce which was recently valued at $500 million in a funding round, is scaling on par with global players, including US-based scooter-rental Lime and Bird. The company has already partnered with three Mass Rapid Transport systems - Namma Metro, Hyderabad Metro and Nagpur Metro. Within a year, 42 per cent of Bounce rides either originated or culminated at Namma Metro; around 40,000 of the nearly 1 lakh daily rides undertaken have been Metro commuters.

The company operates in Bengaluru with 13,000 dockless scooters and has a presence in over 35 cities in the rental and docked model. The start-up’s app allows the users to pick up a scooter and drop it at any legitimate parking spot. The bikes are enabled with latest tech solutions like Bluetooth helmets, tilt and tow sensors, in addition to features like Global Positioning System (GPS ) tagging, geo-fencing and sensors that alert the team in case of a crash or battery tampering.