After Rajasthan, Gujarat to test J&J's baby shampoos

After Rajasthan's state drugs controller found that Johnson & Johnson (J&J)'s baby shampoo products were not of standard quality, the Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Authority has turned its eye on the healthcare major.

The state FDCA has now ordered tests on samples of J&J's baby shampoo results, which could take at least couple of weeks.

Gujarat took it upon itself to test the products following media reports on results in Rajasthan.

"We randomly and arbitrarily take up products for test. Close to 15,000 samples of drugs and cosmetics every year are tested in Gujarat. However, we have now ordered tests on Johnson & Johnson's baby shampoos on a priority basis after we saw the results declared by Rajasthan," H G Koshia, Food and Drugs Commissioner of Gujarat told Business Standard.

Recently, Rajasthan Drugs Control Organisation termed J&J's baby shampoo products as non-standard quality after the state drug controller found carcinogenic contents in two batches of the samples tested. Having discovered formaldehyde, a carcinogen, in the samples tested, Rajasthan's drug controller has asked its officials to ensure that J&J's baby shampoo stocks were not consumed anymore. Responding to the findings, has contested the interim test results of the analysis that were based on “unknown and unspecified methods.” Further, it added, “the application before the relevant authority is pending for re-testing of samples at Central Drugs Laboratory.”

As for tests in Gujarat, Koshia said that test results are likely to be out in the next 2-3 weeks.

However, Gujarat's move to test the baby shampoo product is not driven by any larger steps being taken by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) at the Centre.

"We have taken the step suo moto and have not heard or received any notification from the DCGI," Koshia added.