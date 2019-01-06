After taking away Chennai port's share, Krishnapatnam eyes JNPT cargo

Privately built Krishnapatnam port (Nellore district of Andhra) has been eating, it says, into the earlier cargo share of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT, at Navi Mumbai), the country’s largest container port.

Krishnapatnam, owned by Navayuga Engineering, was opened in 2008. “Switching central India cargo to Krishnapatnam from JNPT would save seven to 10 days of transit time and also lower cost by $200-300 per TEU,” Vinita Venkatesh, director at Navayuga Container Terminal, told Business Standard. TEU or Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit, is used to measure ...