Agritech start-up Ergos receives Rs 22.5 crore from UK's CDC Group

-
ALSO READ
Ergos raises Rs 38.5 crore from Chiratae Ventures, Aavishkaar Capital
Vayana Network eyes to double disbursements to $10 bn by March 2022
Miko gets Rs 23 cr funding from Stride Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, others
Chiratae Ventures lines up 10-14 investments from Fund IV this year
Facebook ties up with Matrix Partners India to scale early-stage SMBs
-
Agritech start-up Ergos on Wednesday said it has received Rs 22.5 crore (USD 3 million) from the UK's CDC Group as the closure to its Series-A round, which constituted Rs 81 crore (USD 11 million).
Earlier in March, the Ergos Series-A round of funds included Rs 35 crore (USD 4.9 million) investment from Aavishkaar Capital and Rs 23.5 crore (USD 3.1 million) from Chiratae Ventures, the company said in a statement.
The agri start-up has been building a grain bank model that has been piloted in Bihar, which enables farmers to digitise their foodgrain and also provides them doorstep access to end-to-end post-harvest supply chain solutions by leveraging its technology platform.
The Ergos platform operates like a bank and offers storage, digitisation, credit and liquidation facility to farmers and has consistently helped them achieve significantly higher incomes for their produce.
"We are building Ergos primarily to extend post-harvest support to small and marginal farmers on storage, credit and market linkages at farm-gate. We are leveraging technology to empower farmers and enable them to be key decision takers with respect to their crop produce," it said.
Ergos founder and CEO Kishor Jha said, "We are excited to have CDC onboard and along with the continued support from Chiratae Ventures and Aavishkaar Capital. We intend to rapidly scale our geographic footprint and remain steadfast in our desire to cater to millions of farmers directly at farm-gate over the next few years."
CDC GroupHead (South Asia Private Equity Funds) Craig Gifford also said, "Investing to support small-holder farmers and improve their livelihoods is a strong demonstration of how we use our capital at CDC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU