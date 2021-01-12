Flipkart picks 8 finalists for startup accelerator program; $25,000 grant

-
ALSO READ
Six Indian startups that beat the pandemic to become unicorns this year
Lumis Partners' SCL starts six-month programme for supply chain startups
The Year That Was: How startups survived 2020 with resilience, pivots, hope
9Unicorns makes first close of Rs 100 cr for its new fund for start-ups
Samsung to support 21 homegrown startups' participation at CES 2021
-
E-commerce major Flipkart on Tuesday said it has selected eight finalists for the maiden cohort of its startup accelerator program that will now undergo a 16-week mentorship program and receive an equity-free grant of USD 25,000.
The Walmart-owned company had launched 'Flipkart Leap' in August last year to help new startups grow, scale, navigate challenges, and contribute to India's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.
"After a rigorous four-stage process, eight finalists were shortlisted from among more than 920 applicants across five categories: Design and Make for India; Innovations in Digital Commerce; Technologies to Empower Retail; SCM and Logistics; and Enabling Deep Tech Applications," a statement said.
The eight cohort companies are ANS Commerce, Entropik Tech, Fashinza, Gully Network, Piggy, Tagbox Solutions, Unbox Robotics, and Wolkus Technology, it added.
"These shortlisted startups will now undergo a 16-week mentorship program conducted by a team of Flipkart leaders and various industry experts. The mentorship program has been crafted to provide knowledge of Venture development and secure partnerships for the selected startups under two separate tracks," the statement said.
While the first track will include one-on-one business and technical mentorship, masterclasses, and networking sessions focused on venture development, through tools and best practices for building a scalable business in India, the second track will help the startups explore partnership opportunities with relevant business units at Flipkart.
In addition, the finalists will receive an equity-free grant of USD 25,000 each, it added.
"With Flipkart Leap, we aim to nurture promising startups and help them create compelling solutions for customers and bring value to the industry. The quality of the startups and the number of applications we received has been encouraging, Flipkart Vice President (Product Strategy and Deployment) Naren Ravula said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU