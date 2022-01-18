AGS Transact allots Rs 204-cr worth of shares to anchor investors

JUST IN
BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

AGS Transact Technologies on Monday allotted shares worth Rs 204 crore to anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The company allotted nearly 1.66 million shares at Rs 175 apiece, the upper end of the price band. Among the investors that got allotment in the anchor category are BNP Paribas, HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund, Nippon Life India Small Cap Fund and Abakkus Growth Fund. AGS Transact provides cash and ATM management services. Its IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday.
First Published: Tue, January 18 2022. 20:41 IST

