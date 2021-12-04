AI pilots put off strike plans; to meet civil aviation secy on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Tata Sons AGM: Shareholders to vote on raising fresh debt up to Rs 40k cr
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
Tata Sons' insurance, auto subsidiaries defy Covid-19 pandemic blues
After Air India buy, Tata Sons asks govt to ease regulatory process
Tata Sons wins bid: Air India may see turnaround as debt eases by 75%
-
Air India pilot unions have temporarily put on hold their decision to serve a strike notice.
While the pilots' main demand over reversal of pay cut remained unresolved in a meeting with the management on Friday, the unions will be meeting civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal on Monday to push their demands.
The Indian Commercial Pilots Association and the Indian Pilots Guild had earlier in the week given a three-day ultimatum to the airline to reverse the pay cut. The unions had threatened to resort to industrial action if their demands remained unfulfilled.
In a letter to their members, unions said the issue of pay cut was discussed on Friday and the matter remained inconclusive.
"We demanded the restoration of full bilateral wage agreements. The management executives informed us that a follow-up meeting would be convened on December 6, chaired by the secretary of civil aviation, as they have no mandate on this issue," the unions said in a joint letter on Saturday.
The unions also raised the issue of payment of 25 per cent arrears before the handover of the airline to the Tata Group.
"Considering the meeting with the Secretary of civil aviation, the decision to serve ‘strike notice’ has been temporarily put on hold," the unions said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU