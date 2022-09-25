AIIMS director orders submitting e-files except for confidential ones

-
Newly appointed director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here M Srinivas has issued an order that files should be submitted in electronic mode, except for the confidential ones.
Srinivas, who earlier served as the Dean of ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad, is now entrusted with the job of steering the country's most sought-after medical institute.
"All concerned are hereby informed that henceforth all the files be submitted to the undersigned in e-file mode only unless the matter is confidential and cannot be submitted in e-filing mode," the office memorandum issued on Saturday said.
The AIIMS director is also learnt to have visited the paediatric surgical ward and AB5 ICU at AIIMS, and spoke with doctors and staff posted there.
Srinivas, who had not applied for the top post at AIIMS, was selected ahead of several illustrious names that were doing the rounds.
First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 09:53 IST
